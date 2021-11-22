Chefs to reveal pub plans

THE new owners of a Shiplake pub are to hold a presentation evening to discuss their plans.

Chefs Liam and Ryan Simpson-Trotman, who own Orwells in Shiplake Row, bought the former Plowden Arms on the A4155 Reading Road at Shiplake Cross earlier this year.

They intend to re-open the pub early next year under its original name, the Plough, and are inviting residents to find out more about what they plan to do with it.

The event will take place at Shiplake Memorial Hall in Memorial Avenue from 7pm on November 29. Light refreshments and drinks will be served.

The couple, who opened Orwells in 2010, decided to buy the pub when they realised there was a risk of it being lost forever.

They will hire a dedicated manager for the pub but hope to split their time between the sites, which are about half a mile apart.

The pub, which dates back to the 17th century, has been closed since previous owner Karen Rackham left in January 2019.

Villagers had been concerned about its future due to an attempt to turn the site into housing and two applications by Shiplake Parish Council to have it registered as an asset of community value failed.

To attend the event, register your interest by next Friday (November 26) by calling 0118 940 3673 or email eat@orwellsrestaurant.co.uk