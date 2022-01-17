Parking problem

CONCERNS have been raised about parked cars in a narrow lane in Shiplake.

Parish councillor Roger Head suggested asking the police to do something about the problem in Church Lane.

He said: “The whole of the lane is a mess. It’s just not an attractive route, it’s extremely unsafe and there is a need to do something to improve the situation.”

Councillor Richard Curtis said a survey had been carried out which didn’t find any cars parked illegally.

He said: “They have every right to park there but I agree that Church Lane has never been the safest road — there are always potholes but nothing is ever done about it.”