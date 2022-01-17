DIY jubilee celebration

CELEBRATIONS for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in Shiplake may be organised without the involvement of the parish council.

Fred Maroudas, who chairs the council, said: “I have seen no particular appetite for a village celebration and I don’t see any burning passion from residents.

“We will leave it to them to organise parties if they feel they want to.” Councillor David Pheasant said: “If we wish to do anything big we need to sell an idea and find out what people think quite quickly.”

Councillor Roger Head said: “It has to be what the residents want and it’s up to them to come forward.”

Councillor Joanne Stone said four people, including members of the WI, had said they would be happy to help organise a celebration.