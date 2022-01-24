Villagers to choose playground

AN exhibition is to be held at Shiplake Memorial Hall for residents to give their views on the village’s new playground.

The parish council has received four designs to choose from but wants to hear what villagers think before making a decision.

Councillor Joanne Stone told a council meeting: “I’m not sold on any of them. I like the current arrangement of the playground and I think the climbing frame is the main draw for the children at the moment. I like the idea of getting some feedback from the people who will be using it.”

Fred Maroudas, who chairs the council, said: “If there’s an appetite for this, it seems perfectly sensible to have a bit of an exhibition at the Memorial Hall so that parents can take a look and give us the benefit of some thoughts. It seems to be a relatively easy thing to accomplish.”

Councillor David Pheasant said: “I think we should get people’s views, it is a lot of money that we are spending on this.”