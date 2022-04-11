Monday, 11 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quiz cash

A PUB quiz night held in Shiplake raised funds to provide meals for people in Ukraine.

The Baskerville in Station Road raised £450, which it donated to Café ZigZag in the capital Kyiv.

English teacher Chris Ward, who escaped the city before the invasion, helped the pub get in touch with the café, which is providing meals for armed forces, hospitals, the elderly and people in need. The funds provided 300 meals.

Landlord Simon Cromack said he would hold more fundraising events.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33