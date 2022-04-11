A PUB quiz night held in Shiplake raised funds to provide meals for people in Ukraine.

The Baskerville in Station Road raised £450, which it donated to Café ZigZag in the capital Kyiv.

English teacher Chris Ward, who escaped the city before the invasion, helped the pub get in touch with the café, which is providing meals for armed forces, hospitals, the elderly and people in need. The funds provided 300 meals.

Landlord Simon Cromack said he would hold more fundraising events.