Regatta back

TRAINING sessions for this year’s Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta begin next month.

Participants in this year’s event are invited to Wargrave Boat Club on June 19 and July 10.

The regatta, which is 155 years old this year, will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6.

It has not been held for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 1,000 people are expected to compete in the event, with about 400 races.

Competitors race in skiffs, canoes and punts on a 400-yard stretch of the Thames between the two villages.

There is also dongle racing, which involves six people kneeling in a punt and paddling, as well as a swimming event, with 1km and 2km races.

Meanwhile, Guy van Zwanenberg has stepped down as chairman and treasurer of the regatta after more than 40 years and has been succeeded by Carlton Barnard.