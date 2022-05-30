Party at the pub

A SPECIAL tribute to Ukraine in the form of ... [more]
Monday, 30 May 2022
A FUN weekend was held at the Baskerville pub in Shiplake.
Local band the Bottle Neck Brothers entertained the crowds followed by Sion Wiley. The Ellington Morris dancers also performed.
A raffle was organised by Chris Ward, who used to live and work in Ukraine but came to live with his parents in the village after the Russian invasion and set up #ukforukraine
Donations were made by Shiplake Butchers, Gorvett & Stone in Henley, the Regal Picturehouse, the Henley Florist and Drifters coffee house.
30 May 2022
