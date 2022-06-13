Monday, 13 June 2022

Bolney Road residents enjoy street party

MORE than 110 residents of Bolney Road, Lower Shiplake, gathered for a street party on Sunday.

People from 32 households enjoyed finger food with each guest bringing a plate of food, including sandwiches and scones.

Children and some adults played games including “crazy frying pan tennis” and ping-pong.

The National Anthem was sung by everyone and three cheers were given for Her Majesty.

Sandra Greenslade, who organised the event, said: “We had an amazing day. It was a wonderful opportunity to meet people up and down our street.

“It was more than just a celebration of the Queen — it was a way to come together as a community and have a big party.”

