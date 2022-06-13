RESIDENTS of Badgers Walk, Lower Shiplake, held a street party on Friday in the best of the jubilee weekend weather.

About 40 people attended the celebration and were served hot dogs, sausage rolls, salmon and cream cheese sandwiches and samosas on eight tables which filled the street.

There was music from Johnny’s Disco with some songs selected by children.

Barrie and Bardia Jones, of Mill Lane, were among the guests.

Mr Jones said: “Even though we weren’t from the street they welcomed us as if we were. It was lovely to meet new people and see new faces and we had a great time.

“We got the best of the weather as it was pleasantly warm for most of the day. There was a really jovial, party atmosphere and an excellent age-mix, with both children and seniors like myself.”