...and schoolboy entrepreneur sells pizza

A TEENAGER who launched his own pizza takeaway business during the coronavirus lockdown two years ago has taken up residence at the Baskerville pub in Lower Shiplake.

Tom Stuart, who runs Pizza Please, will be cooking in the pub’s newly-refurbished garden on Tuesdays from 5pm to 8.30pm.

The 18-year-old, who is a sixth form student at Shiplake College, was brought in by pub owner Simon Cromack, a former pupil at the independent school.

Mr Cromack said: “The renovation of our outdoor space lends itself perfectly to alfresco dining.

“I am delighted to be working with Tom. Our chefs love working in our outside grill area but then we decided we should also offer our customers the choice of a stone-baked pizza, so why would we not get the best around?”

Tom, from Turville, said: “I am really looking forward to working with the Baskerville.

“I already have a good reputation withing Shiplake from my previous pop-ups so I am sure a permanent residency will work well.”

When he first started, Tom borrowed an oven from the Barn café at Turville Heath, where he had worked part-time for four years, while it was closed due to the lockdowns.

He watched online videos to help him perfect his recipes and techniques and asked members of his family to taste them.

Their positive response convinced him to set up Pizza Please and sell to the public and he bought the ovens with money saved up from working at the café.