Housing plan vote

A NEIGHBOURHOOD plan for Shiplake will go to referendum next Thursday.

An independent examiner has conditionally approved the final draft document, which sets out a vision for how residents want to see the village grow.

Voting will take place at the memorial hall in Memorial Avenue, from 7am to 10pm.

Included in the plan are policies on housing which state under what circumstances developments would be deemed acceptable.

The document says its objective is to “conserve and enhance” the rural character of the parish and its villages and wants to prevent “further creep” into the open countryside or the villages’ green spaces.

