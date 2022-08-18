Will someone please take pub lease off my hands?

AN award-winning pub in Shiplake that closed due to spiralling costs could re-open soon under new management.

Leaseholder Kevin Hannah said interest in the Baskerville had been high since the previous landlord Simon Cromack walked away from the business three weeks ago.

Mr Cromack, who took over the running of the pub from Mr Hannah two years ago, said it was no longer financially viable.

He said energy costs had trebled, suppliers had increased their prices two or three times this year and the rent had increased by four per cent.

An acute staff shortage meant the kitchen at the free house in Station Road couldn’t open in the final two weeks, which made trading difficult.

The pub has been in the Hannah family for the last 21 years. When Mr Hannah’s father, Alan, passed away three-and-a-half years ago, the lease passed on to him and it has 15 years left to run.

Mr Hannah, who lives in Yorkshire, was at the pub on Tuesday to talk to anybody interested in the future of the pub. About 125 people attended.

He said “We are looking for someone to buy the lease. It’s just about getting the word out there.

“We had someone who was going to buy the lease but it hasn’t happened due to covid and with the cost of living it has been a bit trickier. My dad was chief executive of a FTSE 100 company and lived in the village.

“The only reason he bought the lease was he wanted the village to have a great pub and got people to run it.

“Due to his ill health, I came down from Yorkshire and ran it for him for the last 10 years. We won best pub in England in 2020, which is a massive award and the pub was doing really well.

“In 21 years we haven’t had to put any of our own money into it, the pub has always worked.

“We rode the last recession and we just need to put it back on track and into the right hands.”

Mr Hannah, who is married to Kate and owns his own pub, said one option would be for the Baskerville’s owners, Tavern Propco, to sell it, which would “solve a lot of problems”. But he also knew people who were willing to buy it.

Mr Hannah said: “The reason it is shut at the moment is financial and I don’t want to put any of my own money back in.

“I am insisting that whoever has it, I am made aware of what they are going to do with it.

“I have so many friends in the village that if it came to losing a bit of money because it was for the good of the village, I would rather do that rather than snap somebody’s hand off for a bigger offer when you don’t know what would happen.

“The Baskerville will always be a pub — you can’t just buy it and put houses there as it is too much of a community asset.

“The planning authority would never allow change, so the pub will re-open and I am trying my hardest to find somebody to get it open soon.”

Pub regulars and residents were upset by the closure, which means the village no longer has a pub as the former Plowden Arms at Shiplake Cross closed in January 2019. It is due to open as the Plough later this year.

Thriller writer Simon Kernick, who lives in Shiplake, said he was “gutted” at the news.

He said: “I really feel awful now it has closed. I moved to the village 14 years ago and have been a regular ever since.”

In an online message to customers, Mr Cromack, an experienced business caterer, said it was a “gut-wrenching” decision to close the pub, which his parents, Graham and Mary, ran for four years before retiring to Spain in 2008.

He said that he and his staff tried to create a business at the heart of the community with an appeal and reputation to draw in people from further afield.

“Overall, I think we have hit the mark,” Mr Cromack said. “My team have gone above and beyond to make what we do very special. They are an extremely special bunch of people and I am forever grateful to them.

“I am sorry I have not been able to keep the pub open and I hope someone will come along and get it back up and running soon.”

Mr Cromack, who attended Shiplake College, was one of the organisers of the original Henley Food Festival.