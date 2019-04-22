Harpsden triumph

HARPSDEN got their Henley and District League campaign off to a winning start as they ran out 9-1 winners at Park Institute R on Monday evening in the first round of matches.

The villagers are joint top of the league after just one match with Earley D who beat Park Institute G by the same 9-1 margin.

Elsewhere Twyford A beat Earley C 6-3, Ivy Leaf B eat Earley A 6-5 and Earley B beat Twyford B 6-3.