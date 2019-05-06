Villagers top table

HARPSDEN’S Paul Alexander, Louis McClean and Paul Edwards were all in fine form to help the villagers maintain their impressive start to the Henley and District League season as they helped their side to a 9-1 win at Earley C to remain top of the table.

Earley D are second after two matches played by all sides after winning 6-3 at Ivy leaf B. Elsewhere Earley A beat Park Institute R 9-1, Twyford A beat their B side 6-3 while Earley B went down 9-1 at Park Institute G.

The latest league standings after two matches are as follows: 1 Harpsden, 18 points; 2 Earley D, 15; 3 Earley A, 14; 4 Twyford A, 12; 5 Park Institute G, 10; 6 Ivy Leaf B, 9; 7 Earley B, 7; 8 Twyford B, 6; 9 Earley C, 4; 10 Park Institute R, 2.