McClean in fine form

HARPSDEN remain top of the Henley and District Snooker League following Mondays round of matches.

The village side beat Earley A 7-5 with 3-1 wins for both Louis McClean and Paul Edwards while Paul Alexander went down to a 3-1 defeat.

Earley D moved up to second place with a 9-0 win at Park Institute R. Elsewhere Earley C beat Twyford B 6-4 while Ivy Leaf B won 7-5 at Earley B.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Harpsden, played 3, 25 points; 2 Earley D, 3, 24; 3 Earley A, 3, 19; 4 Ivy Leaf B, 3, 16; 5 Earley B, 3, 12; 6 Twyford A, 2, 12; 7 Earley C, 3, 10 8 Park Institute G, 2, 10; 9 Twyford B, 3, 10; 10 Park Institute R, 3, 2.