Harpsden triumph

HARPSDEN were knocked off the top of the Henley and District Snooker League table despite winning their latest match at Twyford B on Monday night.

The villagers triumphed 6-3 but were overtaken by Earley D who beat their A side 9-1. Elsewhere Park Institute G beat Earley C 9-2, Earley B beat Park Institute R 9-2 and Ivy Leaf B beat Twyford A 6-3.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 4, 33 points; 2 Harpsden, 4, 31; 3 Ivy Leaf B, 4, 22; 4 Earley B, 4, 21; 5 Earley A, 4, 20; 6 Park Institute G, 3, 19; 7 Twyford A, 3, 15; 8 Twyford B, 4, 13; 9 Earley C, 4, 12; 10 Park Institute R, 4, 4.