Harpsden defeated

HARPSDEN lost ground on Henley and District League leaders Earley D as they went down to a 9-0 home defeat against the table-toppers on Monday night.

Elsewhere in the league Park Institute G beat Twyford B 7-3, Earley A lost 9-2 against their B team, Ivy Leaf B beat Earley C 6-3 while Park Institute R edged out Twyford A 6-4.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 5, 42 points; 2 Harpsden, 5, 31; 3 Earley B, 5, 30; 4 Ivy Leaf B, 5, 28; 5 Park Institute G, 4, 26; 6 Earley A, 5, 22; 7 Twyford A, 4, 19; 8 Twyford B, 5, 16; 9 Earley C, 5, 15; 10 Park Institute R, 5, 10.