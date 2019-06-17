Monday, 17 June 2019

Villagers back on track

HARPSDEN got back to winning ways in the latest round of Henley and District League matches on Monday night as they triumphed 6-4 at Park Institute G.

Paul Edwards picked up a 3-0 win while Louis McClean won 3-1. The only setback on the night for the visitors was Paul Alexander’s 3-0 defeat.

League leaders Earley D remain top of the table after beating their B team 9-2. Elsewhere Ivy Leaf B beat Twyford B 9-1, Earley A beat Twyford A 6-2 and Earley C beat Park Institute R 7-3.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 6, 51 points; 2 Harpsden, 6, 37; 3 Ivy leaf B, 6, 37; 4 Earley B, 6, 32; 5 Park Institute G, 5, 30; 7 Earley A, 6, 28; 7 Earley C, 6, 22; 8 Twyford A, 5, 22; 9 Twyford B, 6, 17; 10 Park Institute R, 6, 13.

