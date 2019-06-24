Harpsden triumph

HARPSDEN’S Louis McClean and Paul Edwards picked up 3-0 and 3-1 wins respectively to help the village side to a 7-4 win against Earley B in the latest round of Henley and District League matches on Monday night.

The only setback for the hosts was Paul Alexander’s match that saw the Harpsden player lose 3-1 to Terry Colby. Elsewhere league leaders Earley D thrashed Twyford A 9-0, Ivy Leaf B beat Park Institute G 6-3, Twyford B beat Park Institute R 6-4 while Earley C beat their A team 6-5.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 7, 60 points; 2 Harpsden, 7, 44; 3 Ivy Leaf B, 7, 43; 4 Earley B, 7, 36; 5 Earley A, 7, 33; 6 Park Institute G, 6, 33; 7 Earley C, 7, 28; 8 Twyford B, 7, 23; 9 Twfyord A, 6, 22; 10 Park Institute R, 7, 17.