Monday, 01 July 2019

Harpsden defeated

HARPSDEN slipped to third place in the Henley and District League table after suffering a 9-0 defeat at Ivy Leaf B on Monday evening.

League leaders Earley D extended their lead at the top of the table with a 9-1 win against their C side. Elsewhere Twyford A beat Earley B 6-4, Park Institute G beat their R team 7-3 while Earley A beat Twyford B 9-0.

The latest league standings are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 8, 69 points; 2 Ivy Leaf B, 8, 52; 3 Harpsden, 8, 44; 4 Earley A, 8, 42; 5 Earley B, 8, 40; 6 Park Institute G, 7, 40; 7 Earley C, 8, 29; 8 Twyford A, 7, 28; 9 Twyford B, 8, 23; 10 Park Institute R, 8, 20.

