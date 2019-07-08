Harpsden triumph

HARPSDEN got back to winning ways on Monday evening as they won 6-4 in their latest round of Henley and District League matches at Twyford A.

Paul Alexander and Colin Pepall both won their matches 3-0 and 3-1 respectively while Paul Edwards went down to a 3-0 defeat.

Elsewhere league leaders Earley D brushed aside Twyford B 9-0 while Ivy Leaf B beat Park Institute R 9-2, Earley B beat their C team 7-3 and Earley A won 7-3 at Park Institute G.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 9, 78 points; 2 Ivy Leaf B, 9, 61; 3 Harpsden, 9, 50; 4 Earley A, 9, 49; 5 Earley B, 9, 47; 6 Park Institute G, 8, 43; 7 Earley C, 9, 32; 8 Twyford A, 8, 32; 9 Twyford B, 9, 23; Park Institute R, 9, 22.