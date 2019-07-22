Alexander’s win not enough for Harpsden

HARPSDEN lost out 7-3 at home against Earley C in the latest round of Henley and District League matches on Monday evening.

Paul Alexander, who played two matches, scored Harpsden’s only win of the match on the night.

Elsewhere league leaders Earley D beat Ivy Leaf B 9-0, Earley A won 7-3 at Park Institute R, Twfyord B beat their A team 6-3 while Earley B beat Park Institute G 6-4.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 11, 94 points; 2 Ivy Leaf B, 11, 64; 3 Earley A, 11, 63; 4 Earley B and Harpsden, 11, 60; 6 Park Institute G, 10, 51; 7 Earley C, 11, 48; 8 Twyford A, 10, 35; 9 Twyford B, 11, 32; 10 Park Institute R, 11, 29.