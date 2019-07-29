Harpsden on the up

PAUL EDWARDS and Louis McClean both bagged wins to help Harpsden run out 6-4 winners at Earley A during Monday evening’s latest round of Henley and District League matches.

Edwards won his match 3-0 while McClean triumped 3-1 in a match that saw Paul Alexander go down to a 3-0 defeat for the visitors.

League leaders Earley D eased to a 9-0 home win against Park Institute R while Earley C won 7-3 at Twyford B, Park Institute G beat Twyford A 9-0 and Ivy Leaf B beat Earley B 6-4.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 12, 103 points; 2 Ivy Leaf B, 12, 70; 3 Earley A, 12, 67; 4 Harpsden, 12, 66; 5 Earley B, 12, 64; 6 Park Institute G, 11, 60; 7 Earley C, 12, 55; 8 Twyford A, 11, 35 and Twyford B, 12, 35; 10 Park Institute R, 12, 29.