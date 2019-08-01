Harpsden’s McLean in fine form

Sailing novice ready to join round the world yacht race
HARPSDEN ran out 7-4 winners in their home Henley and District League clash with Twyford B on Monday evening.
Louis McClean won his match 3-0 while Paul Edwards triumphed 3-1 with Luke Hooker going down 3-1.
Earley D increased their lead at the top of the table thanks to a 9-1 win against their A side while second placed Ivy Leaf B won 7-3 at Twyford A.
Elsewhere Earley C went down to a 6-4 defeat against Park Institute G and Earley B won 9-0 at Park Institute R.
The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 13, 112 points; 2 Ivy Leaf B, 13, 77; 3 Earley B and Harpsden, 13, 73; 5 Earley A, 13, 68; 6 Park Institute G, 12, 66; 7 Earley C, 13, 59; 8 Twyford B, 13, 39; 9 Twyford A, 12, 38; 10 Park Institute R,
13, 29.
