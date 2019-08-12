Monday, 12 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Harpsden outgunned

HENLEY and District League leaders Earley D proved too strong for Harpsden on Monday evening as the home side ran out 9-1 winners in the latest round of matches.

There were 6-3 wins for Park Institute G against Twyford B, Earley B against their A side and Twyford A against Park Institute. The other match on the night saw Earley C triumph 9-1 at Ivy Leaf B.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 14, 121 points; 2 Earley B, 14, 79; 3 Ivy Leaf B, 14, 78; 4 Harpsden, 14, 74; 5 Park Institute G, 13, 72; 6 Earley A, 14, 71; 7 Earley C, 14, 68; 8 Twyford A, 13, 44; 9 Twyford B, 14, 42; 10 Park Institute R, 14, 32.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33