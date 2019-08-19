Monday, 19 August 2019

Villagers triumph

WINS for Louis McClean and Luke Hooker helped Harpsden defeat Park Institute G in the latest round of Henley and District League matches on Monday night.

McClean won 3-0 while Hooker secured a 3-1 victory in a match that saw Paul Edwards suffer a 3-0 defeat.

Table-toppers Earley D beat their B side 9-1 while the club’s A team lost 7-3 to Twyford A and the C team went down 9-2 at Park Institute R.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 15, 130 points; 2 Ivy Leaf B, 15, 85; 3 Earley B and Harpsden, 15, 80; 5 Earley C, 15, 77; 6 Park Institute G, 14, 76; 7 Earley A, 15, 74; 8 Twyford A, 14, 51; 9 Twyford B, 15, 45; 10 Park Institute R, 15, 34.

