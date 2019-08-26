Monday, 26 August 2019

Villagers are edged out

HARPSDEN narrowly lost their latest Henley and District League match on Monday night as they went down 6-5 at Earley B.

League leaders Earley D eased to a 9-1 win at Twyford A while their C team beat the A team 9-2. Elsewhere Park Institute G beat Ivy Leaf B 6-4 while Twyford B ran out 7-3 winners at Park Institute R.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 16, 139 points; 2 Ivy Leaf B, 16, 89; 3 Earley C and Earley B, 16, 86; 5 Harpsden, 16, 85; 6 Park Institute G, 15, 82; 7 Earley A, 16, 76; 8 Twyford A, 15, 52 and Twyford B, 16, 52; 10 Park Institute R, 16, 37.

