Harpsden end season on high note

HARPSDEN secured a top three finish in the Henley and District Snooker League on Monday evening after beating Twyford A 7-4.

League champions Earley D thrashed Twyford B 9-0 while Ivy Leaf B and Park Institute G also secured wins by the same margin against Park Institute R and Earley A respectively. The other match on the evening saw Earley B beat their C team 9-1.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley D, played 18, 154 points; 2 Harpsden, 18, 101; 3 Park Institute G, 17, 100; 4 Earley B, 18, 99; 5 Ivy Leaf B, 18, 98; 6 Earley C, 18, 90; 7 Earley A, 18, 80; 8 Twyford A, 17, 63; 9 Twyford B, 18, 59; 10 Park Institute R, 18, 37.