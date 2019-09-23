Third spot for villagers

HARPSDEN dropped to third spot in the Henley and District League after the final outstanding match of the season took place on Wednesday of last week. Park Institute G beat Twyford A to leapfrog the villagers into second spot.

The final league positions after all sides had played 18 matches each were as follows: 1 Earley D, 154 points; 2 Park Institute G, 106; 3 Harpsden, 101; 4 Earley B, 99; 5 Ivy Leaf B, 98; 6 Earley C, 90; 7 Earley A, 80; 8 Twyford A, 68; 9 Twyford B, 59; 10 Park Institute R, 37.