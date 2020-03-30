Monday, 30 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Snooker league cancelled

THIS season’s Henley and District Snooker League campaign has been cancelled.

The new campaign, which was due to begin next month, has been called off due to the ongoing coronavirus situation which has forced all clubs to close.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33