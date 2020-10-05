Snooker club open again

WARGRAVE & District Snooker Club is inviting players back for singles matches only.

The club, which is based at Woodclyffe Hostel in Church Street, is open to members only during the pandemic.

Sessions can be booked in one-hour slots, with 15-minute intervals to allow the tables to be cleaned.

Just two tables are available as the centre table is out of use to help with social distancing. Players are required to clean equipment with the wipes provided.

To make a booking, visit wargravesnooker.co.uk