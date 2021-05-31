Whiting in fine form

I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Monday, 31 May 2021
FOLLOWING more than a year with no play due to covid restrictions, the Henley and District Billiards and Snooker League finally got back underway on Monday evening.
Henley’s Trinity club, which has four teams entered in this season’s snooker competition, saw two of its three sides that played record victories in the opening round of matches.
Ian Whiting hit the best break of the evening with 25 as he helped Trinity A beat Earley B 4-3. Elsewhere, Trinity C lost 7-0 to Crucible while Trinity D defeated Park Institute 6-1. Trinity B were without a fixture.
Elsewhere in the league, Salisbury C beat Tilehurst BL 4-3 while Salisbury A defeated Twyford 5-2.
31 May 2021
More News:
I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Veteran, 96, joins tribute to Royal British Legion
A WREATH-LAYING ceremony was held in Wargrave to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say