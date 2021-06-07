Trinity D top table

TRINITY D share top spot in Division 1 of the Henley and District Snooker League with Crucible and Salisbury C following the latest round of matches played on Monday. The D team defeated their C team counterparts 4-3.

Trinity A went down to a 4-3 defeat against Twyford whilst Trinity B eased to a 6-1 win at Tilehurst BL.

Elsewhere, Salisbury A defeated Crucible 4-3 whilst Salisbury C won 6-1 against Park Institute.

The league positions after two weeks of matches are as follows: 1 Crucible, Salisbury C and Trinity D, all played 2, 10 points; 4 Salisbury A, 2, 9; 5 Trinity A, 2, 7; 6 Trinity B, 1, 6 and Twyford, 2, 6; 8 Tilehurst BL, 2, 4; 9 Earley B, 1, 3, and Trinity C, 2, 3; 11 Park Institute, 2, 2.