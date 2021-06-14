Whiting in fine form

FOLLOWING more than a year with no play due to covid restrictions, the Henley and District Billiards and Snooker League finally got back underway on Monday evening.

Henley’s Trinity club, which has four teams entered in this season’s snooker competition, saw two of its three sides that played record victories in the opening round of matches.

Ian Whiting hit the best break of the evening with 25 as he helped Trinity A beat Earley B 4-3. Elsewhere, Trinity C lost 7-0 to Crucible while Trinity D defeated Park Institute 6-1. Trinity B were without a fixture.

Elsewhere in the league, Salisbury C beat Tilehurst BL 4-3 while Salisbury A defeated Twyford 5-2.