Trinity slip down table

Monday, 14 June 2021
TRINITY D were knocked off top spot of the Henley and District Snooker League on Monday night after they went down to a 4-3 defeat against Salisbury A.
Trinity B won the only match for the Henley-based club as they defeated Park Institute 5-2. Trinity C lost 4-3 against Salisbury C while Trinity A were without a match. Elsewhere, Crucible defeated Twyford 4-3 while Earley B beat Tilehurst BL 6-1.
The latest league table is as follows: 1 Crucible and Salisbury C, played 3, 14 points; 3 Salisbury A and Trinity D, 3, 13; 5 Trinity B, 2, 11; 6 Earley B, 2, 9 and Twyford, 3, 9; 8 Trinity A, 2, 7; 9 Trinity C, 3, 6; 10 Tilehurst BL, 3, 5; 11 Park Institute, 3, 4.
14 June 2021
