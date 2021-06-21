Trinity are on the up

TRINITY B moved up to third place in the Henley and District Snooker League on Monday night after winning 5-2 against Twfyord.

In the all Trinity clash, the A team defeated the D team 4-3 whilst the C team were without a fixture.

Elsewhere, league leaders Cruicble thrashed Salisbury C 7-0, Earley B beat Salisbury A 4-3 and Tilehurst Bl defeated Park Institute 5-2.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Crucible, played 4, 21 points; 2 Salsibury A and Trinity D, 4, 16 and Trinity B, 3, 16; 5 Salisbury C, 4, 14; 6 Earley B, 3, 13; 7 Trinity A, 3, 11 and Twyford, 4, 11; 9 Tilehurst BL, 4, 10; 10 Park Institute, 4, 6 and Trinity C, 3, 6.