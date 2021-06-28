Monday, 28 June 2021

Herbert’s big break

GARY HERBERT recorded the highest break of the evening on Monday evening to help his Trinity B side defeat Crucible.

Herbert’s score of 37 helped his side to a 6-1 Henley and District Snooker League win, a result that lifted his team up to joint top in the table with Crucible.

Trinity A and Trinity C both recorded 7-0 wins against Park Institute and Tilehurst BL respectively while Trinity D went down to a 4-3 defeat at Salisbury C. Elsewhere, Earley B lost 5-2 to Twyford.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Crucible, played 5, 22 points and Trinity B, 4, 22; 3 Trinity D, 5, 19; 4 Salisbury C, 5, 18 and Trinity A, 4, 18; 6 Salisbury A, 4, 16 and Twyford, 5, 16; 8 Earley B, 4, 15; 9 Trinity C, 4, 13; 10 Tilehurst BL, 5, 10; 11 Park Institute, 5, 6.

