Monday, 12 July 2021

Trinity ease to victory

TRINITY B remain top of the Henley and District Snooker League after the latest round of matches played out on Monday night.

The Henley-based side defeated Earley B 7-0 whilst Trinity D beat Tilehurst BL 6-1. Trinity C and Trinity A both lost 5-2 to Twyford and Salisbury A respectively. Elsewhere Crucible defeated Park Institute 7-0.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Trinity B, played 6, 35 points; 2 Crucible, 7, 32; 3 Salisbury A, 6, 28; 4 Trinity D, 6, 25 and Twyford, 7, 25; 6 Salisbury C, 6, 22; 7 Trinity A, 6, 21; 8 Earley B, 6, 18; 9 Tilehurst BL, 7, 15; 10 Trinity C, 6, 15; 11 Park Institute, 7, 9.

