Birney in fine form

TRINITY B remain top of the Henley and District Snooker league after beating thier C team 6-1 on Monday evening in a match that saw Nick Birney hit the highest break of the evening with 40.

There was disappointment for the other Trinity sides as the A team went down 5-2 to Crucible and the D team narrowly lost 4-3 to Twyford.

Elsewhere, Salisbury A beat their C team 6-1 whilst Earley B beat Park Institute 6-1.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Trinity B, played 7, 41 points; 2 Crucible, 8, 37; 3 Salsibury A, 7, 34; 4 Twfyrod, 8, 29; 5 Trinity D, 7, 28; 6 Earley B, 7, 24; 7 Salisbury C and Trinity A, 7, 23; 9 Trinity C, 7, 16; 10 Tilehurst BL, 7, 15; 11 Park Institute, 8, 10.