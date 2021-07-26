Monday, 26 July 2021

Herbert top scores

GARY HERBERT hit the highest break of the evening on Monday with 31 to help Henley and District League leaders Trinity B defeat Salisbury A 4-3.

Trinity A defeated Tilehurst BL 7-0 while there were 4-3 defeats for Trinity D and Trinity C against Crucible and Early B respectively. Elsewhere Twyford beat Salisbury C 5-2.

The latest league standings are as follows: 1 Trinity B, played 8, 45 points; 2 Crucible, 9, 41; 3 Salisbury A, 8, 37; 4 Twyford, 9, 34; 5 Trinity D, 8, 31; 6 Trinity A, 8, 30; 7 Earley B, 8, 28; 8 Salisbury C, 8, 25; 9 Trinity C, 8, 19; 10 Tilehurst BL, 8, 15; 11 Park Institute, 8, 10.

