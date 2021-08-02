Trinity B march on

NICK BIRNEY hit a 51 break to help Henley and District League leaders Trinity B run out 6-1 winners against their D team in the latest round of matches on Monday evening.

There were also 4-3 wins for both Trinity A and Trinity C against Salisbury C and Park Institute respectively.

Elsewhere, Salisbury A beat Tilehurst BL 7-0 while Crucible defeated Earley B 5-2.

The latest league standings are as follows: 1 Trinity B, played 9, 51 points; 2 Crucible, 10, 46; 3 Salisbury A, 9, 44; 4 Trinity A and Twfyrod, 9, 34; 6 Trinity C, 9, 32; 7 Earley B, 9, 30; 8 Earley B, 9, 30; 9 Salisbury C, 9, 28; 10 Trinity C, 9, 23; 10 Tilehurst BL, 9, 15; 11 Park Institute, 9, 13.