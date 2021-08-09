Birney in fine form

TRINITY B lead the Henley and District Snooker League table at the halfway points of the season.

Nick Birney hit the highest break of the evening (37) on Monday in the latest round of matches as his B side defeated Salisbury C 5-2. Trinity A had the better of their C team as they triumphed 6-1 while the D team went down to a 5-2 defeat against Earley B. Elsewhere Twyford and Salisbury A both defeated Tilehurst BL and Park Institute 7-0 respectively.

The league standings, with all teams having played 10 games each, is as follows: 1 Trinity B, 56 points; 2 Salisbury A, 51; 3 Crucible, 46; 4 Twyford, 41; 5 Trinity A, 40; 6 Earley B, 35; 7 Trinity D, 34; 8 Salisbury C, 30; 9 Trinity C, 24; 10 Tilehurst BL, 15; 11 Park Institute, 13.