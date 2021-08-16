Trinity have the edge

TRINITY A edged a narrow 4-3 win against Earley B during the latest round of matches in the Henley and District League on Monday night.

Trinity C crashed to a 7-0 defeat against second placed Crucible while Trinity D defeated Park Institute 4-3. League leaders Trinity B were without a fixture.

Elsewhere, Salisbury C defeated Tilehurst BL 6-1 while Twyford beat Salisbury A 5-2.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Trinity B, played 10, 56 points; 2 Crucible and Salisbury A, 11, 53; 4 Twyford, 11, 46; 5 Trinity A, 11, 44; 6 Earley B, 11, 38; 7 Trinity D, 11, 38; 8 Salisbury C, 11, 36; 9 Trinity C, 11, 24; 10 Park Institute, 11, 16; 11 Tilehurst BL, 11, 16.