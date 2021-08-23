Maximum points for top two

HENLEY and District League leaders Trinity B and second placed Crucible maintained their push for the title as they both recorded 7-0 wins against Tilehurst BL and Salisbury A respectively.

Trinity A went down to a 4-3 defeat against Twyford while Trinity C edged out their D team 4-3.

Elsewhere Park Institute defeated Salisbury C 4-3.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Trinity B, played 11, 63 points; 2 Crucible, 12, 60; 3 Salisbury A, 12, 53; 4 Twyford, 12, 50; 5 Trinity A, 12, 47; 6 Trinity D, 12, 41; 7 Salsibury C, 12, 39; 8 Earley B, 11, 38; 9 Trinity C, 12, 28; 10 Park Institute, 12, 20; 11 Tilehurst Bl, 12, 16.