Monday, 30 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Birney’s big break

NICK BIRNEY hit the Henley and District League’s highest break this week to help league leaders Trinity B defeat Park Institute. Birney’s break of 32 helped his side to a 6-1 win.

Trinity C and Trinity D both went down to 4-3 defeats to Salisbury C and Salisbury A respectively. Trinity A were without a fixture. Elsewhere, Tilehurst BL went down to a 6-1 defeat against Earley B while Twyford lost 5-2 to Crucible.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Trinity B, played 12, 69 points; 2 Crucible, 13, 65; 3 Salisbury A, 13, 57; 4 Twyford, 13, 52; 5 Trinity A, 12, 47; 6 Earley B 12, 44 and Trinity D, 13, 44; 8 Salisbury C, 13, 43; 9 Trinity C, 13, 31; 10 Park Institute, 13, 21; 11 Tilehurst BL, 13, 17.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33