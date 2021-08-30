Birney’s big break

NICK BIRNEY hit the Henley and District League’s highest break this week to help league leaders Trinity B defeat Park Institute. Birney’s break of 32 helped his side to a 6-1 win.

Trinity C and Trinity D both went down to 4-3 defeats to Salisbury C and Salisbury A respectively. Trinity A were without a fixture. Elsewhere, Tilehurst BL went down to a 6-1 defeat against Earley B while Twyford lost 5-2 to Crucible.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Trinity B, played 12, 69 points; 2 Crucible, 13, 65; 3 Salisbury A, 13, 57; 4 Twyford, 13, 52; 5 Trinity A, 12, 47; 6 Earley B 12, 44 and Trinity D, 13, 44; 8 Salisbury C, 13, 43; 9 Trinity C, 13, 31; 10 Park Institute, 13, 21; 11 Tilehurst BL, 13, 17.