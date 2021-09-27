Trinity B on the up

TRINITY B moved to joint top in the Henley and District League table after defeating Earley B 6-1 during Monday’s round of matches.

Trinity B join Crucible, who beat Park Institute 5-2, at the top of the table on 86 points.

Elsewhere it was a disappointing evening for Trinity sides as the A team lost 5-2 to Salisbury A, the C team went down 6-1 to Twyford and the D team lost out 4-3 to Tilehurst BL.

The latest league standings are as follows: 1 Crucible, played 17, 86 points and Trinity B, 16, 86; 3 Salisbury A, 16, 75; 4 Twyford, 17, 73; 5 Trinity A, 16, 61; 6 Trinity D, 16, 55; 7 Earley B, 16, 51; 8 Salisbury C, 16, 49; 9 Trinity C, 16, 40; 10 Park Institute, 17, 32; 11 Tilehurst BL, 17, 22.