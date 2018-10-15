Men wanted

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common needs more male volunteers for its befriending service.
The Kennylands Road charity offers home visits to older people who live alone and need someone to talk to.
Meanwhile, Fred Nickson, the charity’s fund-raising manager, is collecting stories and photographs from clients to use in its 40th anniversary celebrations next year.
If you can help, call Fish on 0118 972 3986.
15 October 2018
