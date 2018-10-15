SATS results above average

KEY stage two SATS results at Sonning Common Primary School were above the national average.

Year six pupils at the school in Grove Road completed the tests in May.

In reading 83 per cent of students were at or above the expected standard compared with 75 per cent nationally, in maths the proportion was 81 per cent (76 per cent) and in writing it was 80 per cent (78 per cent).

However, in spelling and grammar, 76 per cent of pupils were at the required level compared with the national average of 78 per cent.