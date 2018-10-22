Monday, 22 October 2018

Adventure club

A FREE adventure club for children aged five to 11 has started in Sonning Common.

All are welcome to Adventures at the Free Church in Grove Road, which runs every other Saturday. There are games, a tuckshop, trips, Bible talks and other activities.

The next session will be held tomorrow when there will be a night walk.

For more information, call 0118 972 4956.

