Bad move for club

FEWER youngsters have been visiting Sonning Common youth club since it was temporarily moved out of its home in June.

Club SC was forced to leave its base at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School after asbestos was found.

It met at Peppard War Memorial Hall in the summer and now meets at Peppard sports pavilion.

Sonning Common parish clerk Philip Collings said he hoped the club could soon move back into the school.

He said the asbestos removal work should be done in the next couple of weeks, adding: “We are very keen to get back in as we have seen a reduction in attendance while it has been moving around.”

He said he didn’t know if the Maiden Erlegh Trust, which now runs the school, was to start charging rent.