Monday, 22 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bad move for club

FEWER youngsters have been visiting Sonning Common youth club since it was temporarily moved out of its home in June.

Club SC was forced to leave its base at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School after asbestos was found.

It met at Peppard War Memorial Hall in the summer and now meets at Peppard sports pavilion.

Sonning Common parish clerk Philip Collings said he hoped the club could soon move back into the school.

He said the asbestos removal work should be done in the next couple of weeks, adding: “We are very keen to get back in as we have seen a reduction in attendance while it has been moving around.”

He said he didn’t know if the Maiden Erlegh Trust, which now runs the school, was to start charging rent.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33